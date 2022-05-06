Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

