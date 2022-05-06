Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 719 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,316. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

