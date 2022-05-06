Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

TSLA traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $864.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,067,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $987.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.