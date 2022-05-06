Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 2.4% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,473. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70.

