Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 133,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,454. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.13 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.74 and its 200 day moving average is $309.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

