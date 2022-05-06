Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $203.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,319,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average of $274.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.