Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.16.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.97. 178,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

