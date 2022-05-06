Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.21.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

EVBG traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

