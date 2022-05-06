Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Evergy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-3.63 EPS.

Evergy stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Evergy has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 909,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Evergy by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 612,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 222,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

