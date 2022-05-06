EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $370.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $228,000.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.