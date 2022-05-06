Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,907,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,051,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

