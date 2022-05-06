Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.76

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 52310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXN shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Excellon Resources ( TSE:EXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$11.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

