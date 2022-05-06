Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Exelon posted sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $18.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $19.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.06. 10,963,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,073. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

