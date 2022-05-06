Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.90 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

