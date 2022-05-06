Expensify, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 9th (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify’s (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. Expensify had issued 9,730,776 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $262,730,952 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of Expensify’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Expensify alerts:

Shares of EXFY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.