Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,696,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,937,000 after acquiring an additional 444,276 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,728,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

