Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

XOM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. 1,542,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,728,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

