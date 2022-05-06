Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $95,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

