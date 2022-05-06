Facet Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.25. 139,447,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,346,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $305.11 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

