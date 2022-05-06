Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.