Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 2,552 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

