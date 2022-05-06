Facet Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $865.65. 24,254,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,613,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $947.55 and its 200 day moving average is $987.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

