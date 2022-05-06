Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 71.6% per year over the last three years. Falcon Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $656.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

