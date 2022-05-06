Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James raised Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 79,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,537. Fastly has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 in the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

