Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 54595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

