Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.24. 51,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,890,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.
Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.