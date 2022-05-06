Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.24. 51,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,890,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

