Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of FTHM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. Fathom has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

