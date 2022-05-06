FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 230,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

