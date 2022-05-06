Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FENC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. 14,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($3.70). Research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

