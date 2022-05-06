Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,990 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $33.13. 57,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

