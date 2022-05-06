Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

BSX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. 29,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,514. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

