Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 740.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

TSLA stock opened at $852.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $947.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $987.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

