Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $48.37. 118,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,606,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $273.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

