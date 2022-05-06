Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 240,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,569,656. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.