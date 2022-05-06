Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,297.79. 18,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,879. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,614.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,755.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

