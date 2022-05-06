Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,028 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 190,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,598. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

