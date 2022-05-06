Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $401.32 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.23 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.25 and a 200 day moving average of $552.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

