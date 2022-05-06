Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises 3.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MongoDB by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $33.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.26. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,167 shares of company stock worth $47,607,361. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.