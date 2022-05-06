Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

FRGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.