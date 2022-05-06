First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.60

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.60 and traded as low as C$19.07. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$19.42, with a volume of 27,066 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.55.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)
Recommended Stories
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.