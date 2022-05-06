First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCXXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FCXXF opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

