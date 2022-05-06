First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,915 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

