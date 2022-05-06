First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised First Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $540.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.67. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Financial by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

