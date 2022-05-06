First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,721 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 856.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.