First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,689 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.