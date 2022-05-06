First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,041 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

