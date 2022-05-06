First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,186 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

