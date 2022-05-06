First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $877.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $987.88. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.