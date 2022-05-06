First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2,586.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361,463 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,503,000 after buying an additional 530,588 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after buying an additional 521,418 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 331,491 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 241,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $31.37.

