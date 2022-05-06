First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $14 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 1,267.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,909 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 1.09% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

